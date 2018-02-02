Toronto police ramp up R.I.D.E. programs for Super Bowl weekend

With Super Bowl LII celebrations expected across the city this weekend, Toronto police will be launching multiple R.I.D.E. programs and patrols targeting impaired drivers from Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4.

“The message is, and always will be, ‘If you drink or use drugs, don’t drive,’” police officials said in a statement issued on Friday, Feb. 2.

“The Toronto Police Service recognizes the danger that impaired driving poses to all road-users and therefore is vigilant in our measures to recognize, intervene and deal with those people who endanger us all.”

Toronto police are also reminding Super Bowl celebrants of the all the alternatives to driving that are available to them – including public transit, designated drivers, taxis and hotels.