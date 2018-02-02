Toronto Police seek 'armed, violent and extremely dangerous' suspect

Police from 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.
On Saturday, Jan. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the Hanson Street and Coatsworth Crescent area to investigate an assault.
There, it is alleged a 29-year-old man was attacked by four men and violently assaulted as he entered an apartment building in the area.
The victim was allegedly struck on the head with a hammer and rendered unconscious, then held for a period of time and continually assaulted.
Police said the unnamed victim reported the incident after managing to escape.
Investigators are now searching for 26-year-old Lee Edward Steepe, of Toronto, in connection with the case.
He is wanted on charges of attempt murder; conspiracy to commit murder; aggravated assault; throw explosive intended to cause bodily harm; robbery with offensive weapon; utter death threats; and forcible confinement.
“(Steepe) is believed to be armed, violent and extremely dangerous,” police officials said in a statement. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
The three other suspects remain outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Police from 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.
On Saturday, Jan. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the Hanson Street and Coatsworth Crescent area to investigate an assault.
There, it is alleged a 29-year-old man was attacked by four men and violently assaulted as he entered an apartment building in the area.
The victim was allegedly struck on the head with a hammer and rendered unconscious, then held for a period of time and continually assaulted.
Police said the unnamed victim reported the incident after managing to escape.
Investigators are now searching for 26-year-old Lee Edward Steepe, of Toronto, in connection with the case.
He is wanted on charges of attempt murder; conspiracy to commit murder; aggravated assault; throw explosive intended to cause bodily harm; robbery with offensive weapon; utter death threats; and forcible confinement.
“(Steepe) is believed to be armed, violent and extremely dangerous,” police officials said in a statement. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
The three other suspects remain outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Police from 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.
On Saturday, Jan. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the Hanson Street and Coatsworth Crescent area to investigate an assault.
There, it is alleged a 29-year-old man was attacked by four men and violently assaulted as he entered an apartment building in the area.
The victim was allegedly struck on the head with a hammer and rendered unconscious, then held for a period of time and continually assaulted.
Police said the unnamed victim reported the incident after managing to escape.
Investigators are now searching for 26-year-old Lee Edward Steepe, of Toronto, in connection with the case.
He is wanted on charges of attempt murder; conspiracy to commit murder; aggravated assault; throw explosive intended to cause bodily harm; robbery with offensive weapon; utter death threats; and forcible confinement.
“(Steepe) is believed to be armed, violent and extremely dangerous,” police officials said in a statement. “If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately.”
The three other suspects remain outstanding.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).