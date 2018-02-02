Toronto Police seek 'armed, violent and extremely dangerous' suspect

Police from 55 Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the Hanson Street and Coatsworth Crescent area to investigate an assault.

There, it is alleged a 29-year-old man was attacked by four men and violently assaulted as he entered an apartment building in the area.

The victim was allegedly struck on the head with a hammer and rendered unconscious, then held for a period of time and continually assaulted.