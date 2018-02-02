UPDATE: TTC Line 2 resumes service after Toronto police investigation

Regular service has resumed on the TTC’s Line 2, following a two-hour closure at a west-end subway station this morning.

The TTC announced the reopening of Royal York Station shortly after noon on Friday, Feb. 2.

The station had been closed at 10 a.m. to allow for a Toronto police investigation into an alleged case of vandalism that had reportedly damaged the signalling system.

During the closure, all trains travelling along the Bloor line were turned back at Jane Station and shuttle buses were operating between Jane and Kipling stations.