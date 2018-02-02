UPDATE: Female pedestrian killed at Finch and Pearldale in Toronto

A female pedestrian who was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in North York this morning has succumbed to her injuries.

Toronto police tweeted about the personal injury collision at Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2, noting that the vehicle remained on the scene.

Toronto EMS spokesperson Kim McKinnon said the woman, who was in her 60s or 70s, was struck by a vehicle near Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue at 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 2. She was treated by responding paramedics for life-threatening injuries and transported to a local trauma centre.

Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Police Traffic Services confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. that the woman had died.