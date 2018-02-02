Missing man, 23, was last seen near Victoria Park and St. Clair

Police are seeking help in finding a missing 23-year-old man.

Toronto police said Tyler Carter was last seen in the Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues area.

He is 5’6” tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, a light grey hooded sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes with a black trim.

Anyone who sees Carter or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 54 Division police at 416-808-5400. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).