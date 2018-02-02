Man, 35, chased, shot at after dispute in North York bar

A 35-year-old man was shot at while being chased by multiple men following an altercation in a North York bar early Friday.
Toronto police said the incident happened near Wilson Avenue and Edgar Avenue, west of Highway 400, at about 4 a.m. Feb. 2.
“Police arrived on scene (and) located a shell casing,” police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “No injuries were reported.”
Police have a vague description of the suspects.
Sidhu said officers canvassed the area.
Anyone with information should contact 31 Division police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
