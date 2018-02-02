Man, 35, chased, shot at after dispute in North York bar

A 35-year-old man was shot at while being chased by multiple men following an altercation in a North York bar early Friday.

Toronto police said the incident happened near Wilson Avenue and Edgar Avenue, west of Highway 400, at about 4 a.m. Feb. 2.

“Police arrived on scene (and) located a shell casing,” police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “No injuries were reported.”

Police have a vague description of the suspects.