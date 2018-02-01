Scarborough-Guildwood getting new daycares at three schools, MPP says

MPP Mitzie Hunter says her Scarborough-Guildwood riding is getting 186 child-care spaces, thanks to provincial government investments.

The new daycares will be built as additions to St. Barbara and St. Edmund Campion Catholic schools, and to Willow Park Junior Public School, but their respective school boards say no construction dates have been set.

“By integrating more licensed child-care spaces into schools, we are building a stronger education system that supports students and their families from the earliest years onward,” Hunter said in a release on Jan. 29 after announcing $5 million for the three daycares to students at St. Barbara.

Facilities at St. Barbara on Janray Drive and at St. Edmund Campion on Highcastle Road will each have spaces for 49 children. The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) is still awaiting exact figures for each site, and planning such facilities with the City of Toronto can take a year, said Emma Moynihan, a TCDSB spokesperson.