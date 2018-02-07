UPDATE: Missing girl, 17, last seen downtown Toronto found

A missing 17-year-old girl last seen downtown Toronto has been found.

Selisha McDonald had been last seen in the area of Yonge and Front streets at 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27.

She was described by police as five-foot-four and 110 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and curly reddish-black hair. No clothing description was available.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Feb. 1, noting investigators were concerned for her safety. On Wednesday, Feb. 7, police announced she had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.