Police concerned for missing girl, 17, last seen downtown Toronto

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen downtown.

Selisha McDonald was last seen in the area of Yonge and Front streets at 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27.

She was described by police as five-foot-four and 110 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and curly reddish-black hair. No clothing description was available.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Feb. 1, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.