Police concerned for missing girl, 17, last seen downtown Toronto

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen downtown.
Selisha McDonald was last seen in the area of Yonge and Front streets at 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27.
She was described by police as five-foot-four and 110 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and curly reddish-black hair. No clothing description was available.
Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Thursday, Feb. 1, noting investigators are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact 43 Division police at 416-808-4300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
