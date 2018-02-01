Woman wins $1 million on lotto ticket sold at Woodbine Racetrack

Mississauga resident Julia Zupanski is $1 million richer after playing the lottery at Woodbine Racetrack in north Etobicoke.

She won the top prize with Instant X Money, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Jan. 30.

Instant X Money is available at a cost of $10 a play and the top prize is $1 million. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.38.

