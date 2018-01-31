Man killed in Yonge and Wellesley stabbing identified

The man killed in a stabbing at Yonge and Wellesley streets Monday, Jan. 29 has been identified by Toronto police as 25-year-old Simon Zerezghi of no fixed address.

Zerezghi died in hospital after being chased by a group of men and stabbed in the chest shortly after 8 p.m.

There were many people in the area at the time of the attack. Several witnesses have come forward to assist with the investigation.

Police are appealing for more witnesses and anyone with video of the altercation, stabbing or suspects to contact investigators at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

