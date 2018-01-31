Second 'Little Free Pantry' opens in Oakwood Village

Oakwood Village resident Melissa Castanheira stumbled upon the concept of a ‘Little Free Pantry’ years ago on social media. Since then, she said she’s always wanted to open one. The concept is similar to the ‘Little Free Library,’ but instead of books, the pantry contains non-perishable food items and toiletries. It can be found at 232 Cedric Ave.

Here are six questions we posed to her:

• What inspired you to create a Little Free Pantry in your neighbourhood?

I got to know this project through a video on Facebook many years ago and since then I wanted to have one. When I moved to Toronto I didn't realized how many people were homeless or living in really poor conditions. There are many support groups and homes with kitchen programs, but if you just lost your job temporarily, or if your car broke down that week, and you already live paycheque to paycheque, it's hard to find support. The Little Free Pantry was built thinking of those families that just need one or two meals to get through the week until they get paid, for example. My neighbourhood is like many others; it has people with money and people without. We have families that can afford bringing a box of goods every week and families who need it every week.

• How was it received?

In the beginning people were skeptical and worried that it would bring people with bad intentions around, but that idea didn't last long. We never had any problem, quite the opposite.

• How did you decide what would initially go in the pantry?

We are in a city with huge variations in temperature so dry food is the best option, like rice, pasta, beans. And, we always have cans, too. We’ve never had any explosions fortunately! Also shampoo, wipes, tampons — all expensive stuff that is not a priority when you are starving.

• What led to another one in your area?

I've been sharing my story on local Facebook groups, and thanking people for leaving donations. I also try to inspire people to build their own and fortunately someone did! I hope a lot more pop up in the city.