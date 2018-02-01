More funding needed to alleviate TTC overcrowding: advocacy group

Given that it fell upon the same day as a massive TTC breakdown, a planned day of action calling for better transit funding couldn’t have had any better timing.

Transit advocacy watchdog TTCriders took to various subway stations, including Warden in Scarborough, to fuel riders’ discontent at endemic overcrowding – as seen earlier in the day in the form of long lines of weary subway commuters waiting in vain for trains which never came, or arrived only after a significant delay – and push for better funding.

Overstuffed subway platforms get more press, but Scarborough bus riders in particular face daily overcrowding, said Vincent Puhakka from TTCriders.

“It’s frustrating, since (local) transit trips often start and end in Scarborough,” said Puhakka, who spent approximately an hour Tuesday at Warden helping to canvas afternoon rush hour commuters fed up with regular delays. “Personally, it feels like service has gotten worse.”

The intent of the action was to push for more funding support of the TTC particularly as it relates to overcrowding.

Shelagh Pizey-Allen, executive director of the group, called on riders to contact local councillors plus Mayor John Tory ahead of a crucial budget vote, to demand more money for alleviating overcrowding.

While Tory and his allies have trumpeted transit improvements such as the introduction of a two-hour transfer, to be funded starting this year, Pizey-Allen said they don’t go far enough to address the continued long waits for overstuffed buses.

She referenced a recent TTC budget briefing note which projects $12.5 million more is needed in annual operating costs to maintain acceptable crowding standards at all periods on its surface routes. $1 million extra currently budgeted for additional service during peak-hours doesn’t come anywhere close to what the TTC needs, she said.

“If they were serious about having the TTC adhere to crowding standards there would be more money, but it doesn’t appear there are plans to improve service,” said Pizey-Allen.

She called for an immediate increase in the amount of per ride subsidy the TTC gets, to $1.30 per trip, so that it’s more in line with the funding other major North American transit agencies receive.