UPDATE: Missing man last seen in West Queen West found

A missing 35-year-old man last seen in the West Queen West area has been found after an appeal from Toronto police to help locate him.

Eric Burton had been last seen in the area of Queen Street and Ossington Avenue Friday, Jan. 26.

He was described by police as six-foot-one with a thin build, long blond hair and long beard, and said to frequent the Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 31, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.