Missing man last seen in West Queen West could be in Kensington Market

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 35-year-old man who may be in the Kensington Market neighbourhood.

Eric Burton was last seen on Friday, Jan. 26 in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

He is 6’1” tall with a thin build, long blond hair and long beard, and is known to frequent the Kensington Market area.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact 14 Division police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).