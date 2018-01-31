Missing woman, 27, last seen in North York's Jane and Finch area

Toronto police from North York’s 31 Division are seeking help finding a missing 27-year-old woman.
Amerie Daniel was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue West area.
She is 5’7” tall and 180 pounds with long straight hair.
Daniel is said to have numerous tattoos on both arms.
Police are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone with information to contact 31 Division at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
