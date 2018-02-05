UPDATE: Missing man, 21, last seen in Toronto's West Queen West area found

A missing 21-year-old man last seen in the West Queen West area has been found.

Luis Bustos had been last seen in the area of Queen Street and Ossington Avenue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

He was described by police as five-foot-eight with a slim build, brown eyes, black goatee and short black hair. He had been last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur trim, black jeans and black shoes.

Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Wednesday, Jan. 31, noting investigators were concerned for his safety.