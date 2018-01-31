Missing man, 21, last seen in Toronto's West Queen West area

Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.
Luis Bustos was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.
He is 5’8” tall with a slim build, short black hair, brown eyes and black goatee.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black winter jacket with a fur hood and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 14 Division police at 416-808-1400.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.
Luis Bustos was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.
He is 5’8” tall with a slim build, short black hair, brown eyes and black goatee.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black winter jacket with a fur hood and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 14 Division police at 416-808-1400.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
Toronto police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.
Luis Bustos was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 in the Queen Street and Ossington Avenue area.
He is 5’8” tall with a slim build, short black hair, brown eyes and black goatee.
He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black winter jacket with a fur hood and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 14 Division police at 416-808-1400.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).