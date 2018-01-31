Man, 53, stabbed by stranger in Toronto's St. James Town area

A 53-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in the back in St. James Town early Wednesday.
Toronto police said the victim and another man got into an altercation while leaving a store near Sherbourne Street and Linden Street, south of Bloor Street, at about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 31.
“The victim and suspect aren’t known to each other,” said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, adding the victim was stabbed in the back and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Initial reports indicate the suspect is 18-to-20 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
