Man, 53, stabbed by stranger in Toronto's St. James Town area

News 08:35 AM by Andrew Palamarchuk City Centre Mirror

A 53-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed in the back in St. James Town early Wednesday.

Toronto police said the victim and another man got into an altercation while leaving a store near Sherbourne Street and Linden Street, south of Bloor Street, at about 12:15 a.m. Jan. 31.

“The victim and suspect aren’t known to each other,” said Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, adding the victim was stabbed in the back and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate the suspect is 18-to-20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 51 Division at 416-808-5100. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

 

