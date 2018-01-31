North Scarborough Islamic school closes after successful union drive

A north Scarborough Islamic school with 100 pupils has closed after employees chose to join a union.

North American Islamic Academy, open since 2004 at the North American Muslim Foundation on Finch Avenue East, was already subsidizing its students and couldn’t cope with extra costs, Farooq Khan, its founder and executive director, said Tuesday.

“Everything just came to an end,” added Khan, who said his own son is among the affected students.

“Everything boils down to money.”

Shawn Haggerty, president of United Food and Commercial Workers, Local 175, said the closure was announced on Jan. 30, less than a day after employees voted, giving parents no chance to make other arrangements for their children.

“All because these hardworking educators exercised their right to join a union. We are outraged,” Haggerty said in a release.

The union said the school's 15 teachers chose to join because of lack of respect and job security in the workplace, but there were as yet no bargaining proposals or dates set to meet with administrators. “How can they claim they must close when they don’t even know what’s on the table yet,” Haggerty asked.

UFCW, Local 175 also organized at two other Scarborough Islamic schools last year, Islamic Foundation School (IFS) on Nugget Avenue and Islamic Institute of Toronto Academy on Neilson Road.

In August, IFS announced its high school was closing for financial reasons; however, later last year the union and IFS were in talks to reopen the school.

Khan said most NAIA students are from low-income families in Thorncliffe Park, paying $300 a month. Unionization, he maintained, means they must pay more. “We called all the parents, and they said they can’t do that.