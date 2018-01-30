Man stabbed in random attack outside Toronto's Stock Yards Village

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was stabbed in an apparently random, unprovoked attack outside Stock Yards Village shopping centre.
Police were called to the mall at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue for a reported stabbing at 3:03 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.
According to police, a 24-year-old man was stabbed while walking on the sidewalk.
“He had a brief friendly exchange with a man,” police alleged in a statement. “(He) continued on but was startled by a scream. He turned to find the man walking towards him with a knife.”
The victim was stabbed through the hand and the attacker fled, police said.
Police released photos of a suspect Tuesday, Jan. 30, warning he is considered armed, violent and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 12 Division at 416-808-1200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
