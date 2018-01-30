Man stabbed in random attack outside Toronto's Stock Yards Village

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a man was stabbed in an apparently random, unprovoked attack outside Stock Yards Village shopping centre.

Police were called to the mall at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue for a reported stabbing at 3:03 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was stabbed while walking on the sidewalk.

“He had a brief friendly exchange with a man,” police alleged in a statement. “(He) continued on but was startled by a scream. He turned to find the man walking towards him with a knife.”