Serial killers 'really good at covering their tracks,' says U of T expert

Skeletal remains of at least three people recovered by police at the bottom of large planters in the backyard of a Leaside home suggests the killer was “definitely” trying to cover his tracks, a sociologist and serial homicide expert says.

“One of the things that we know about serial killers is that many of them are very cunning and that manifests in a lot of different ways, one of which is … they possess a good charm and they’re able to win the confidence and trust of people who eventually become their victims,” said University of Toronto associate professor of sociology Jooyoung Lee. “They’re also really good at covering their tracks so some of this intelligence also translates into the methods they use to conceal evidence, to stay off the radar of police.”

At a news conference Monday, police announced that they laid three additional counts of first-degree murder against Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper and Thorncliffe Park resident.

McArthur was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder Jan. 18 as part of Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen in Toronto’s Gay Village area.

The additional murder charges announced Monday relate to the deaths of Majeed (Hamid) Kayhan, 58, who was reported missing in October 2012; Soroush Mahmudi, 50, reported missing in Scarborough by his family in August 2015; and Dean Lisowick, 47, of no fixed address.

“It seems like from the evidence that the police are gathering that (a suspect) had given a lot of thought into what the best way might be to conceal bodies so that these cases would never become a serial homicide chain, that they would always remain as missing persons cases,” Lee alleged.

But the idea that serial killers are all criminal masterminds is also a misconception, Lee says.

“That image is really shaped by the stereotypical Hollywood media representation of serial killers, like if we think of Dexter and Hannibal Lecter. These are the prototypical genius evil mastermind serial killers that we see in movies and TV shows,” said Lee. “People have this belief that they’re all like that. Some of them are quite intelligent like Edmund Kemper, for example, I think had an IQ that made him a genius, but there are also other serial killers who don’t fit that profile so there’s a little bit of what sociologists would call a heterogeneity or variation in intelligence of serial killers.”

At Monday’s news conference at police headquarters, homicide squad Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga suggested there could be more victims. “And I have no idea how many more there are going to be.”

Lee suggested there is a fear of more victims because there are chunks of time in between the alleged disappearances and killings. “There are many cases in which serial killers will kill on a pretty frequent basis, so that is a concern,” Lee said. “It’s also not a universal truth … so there are some serial killers who for many years go into a period of dormancy.”