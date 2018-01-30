Scarborough Centre Liberal nomination battle won by Mazhar Shafiq

Zahid said all three nomination contenders ran great campaigns, signing up thousands of new members for the provincial party.

“I heard people waited in line for hours to vote.”

Kandavel, however, accused supporters of the riding’s Progressive Conservative candidate Thenusha Parani of visiting Tamil households in the riding and urging people eligible to cast votes in the Liberal nomination not to vote for Kandavel.

The Ward 18 trustee for the Toronto District School Board charged this was done, “all door-to-door, in Tamil,” to “confuse and intimidate” his supporters, in order to avoid splitting the riding’s Tamil vote during the coming provincial election.

Only 600 of the 2,300 members he signed showed up to vote, he said.

Kandavel added he took out full-page advertisements in four Tamil-language weeklies to counter “misinformation” against him.

Shafiq, however, said he hadn’t heard any such messages were being spread, and Basu Mukherjee, PC riding president in Scarborough Centre, dismissed Kandavel’s claims as “nothing more than sour grapes.”

Pragash Nanthakumar, Parani’s acting campaign manager, said the riding’s PCs were “in regular campaign mode,” meeting potential voters. Some, concerned because the Liberal party seemed to have their contact information, had come to an Eglinton Avenue supermarket owned by Parani’s family to complain.

“It’s our duty to tell them it wasn’t us,” said Nanthakumar.

“I don’t like how (Kandavel is) pointing the finger at us for the mismanagement of his campaign.”

New Democrats haven’t selected a candidate in the riding or set a nomination date.