Scarborough Centre Liberal nomination battle won by Mazhar Shafiq

After a battle which may indicate a shift within Liberals in Scarborough, Mazhar Shafiq has won the Liberal nomination in Scarborough Centre.
Shafiq beat Parthi Kandavel, a public school trustee, and Ali Manek, who owns a Scarborough-based online floor business, in a Jan. 22 meeting at Winston Churchill Collegiate Institute.
It was one of the biggest nomination meetings in the provincial party’s history, with around 2,350 party members voting.
Brad Duguid, Scarborough Centre’s MPP since 2003 and until recently Ontario’s minister of economic development and growth, is retiring from politics and endorsed Kandavel, appearing on his literature.
Glenn De Baeremaeker, a local councillor, also backed Kandavel, but most riding Liberals who voted chose Shafiq, a man who says Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne calls him Maz.
An engineer, Zahid worked as a Liberal staffer for the past 11 years, first for a Toronto MP, Rob Oliphant, and then as a community relations adviser in the premier’s office, a job he described as “a bridge between Queen’s Park and the community.”
Shafiq has known Scarborough Centre MP Salma Zahid, a former Queen’s Park colleague, for 12 years, and he was involved with the 2015 campaign in which she took office.
Zahid said she didn’t publicly endorse Shafiq, but she did speak at his events and his nomination campaign involved many of Zahid’s past campaign workers and volunteers.
“I am a hardworking guy,” Shafiq, who’s planning to move to Scarborough, said in an interview.
“Starting next week, I will be knocking on the doors again.”
Zahid said all three nomination contenders ran great campaigns, signing up thousands of new members for the provincial party.
“I heard people waited in line for hours to vote.”
Kandavel, however, accused supporters of the riding’s Progressive Conservative candidate Thenusha Parani of visiting Tamil households in the riding and urging people eligible to cast votes in the Liberal nomination not to vote for Kandavel.
The Ward 18 trustee for the Toronto District School Board charged this was done, “all door-to-door, in Tamil,” to “confuse and intimidate” his supporters, in order to avoid splitting the riding’s Tamil vote during the coming provincial election.
Only 600 of the 2,300 members he signed showed up to vote, he said.
Kandavel added he took out full-page advertisements in four Tamil-language weeklies to counter “misinformation” against him.
Shafiq, however, said he hadn’t heard any such messages were being spread, and Basu Mukherjee, PC riding president in Scarborough Centre, dismissed Kandavel’s claims as “nothing more than sour grapes.”
Pragash Nanthakumar, Parani’s acting campaign manager, said the riding’s PCs were “in regular campaign mode,” meeting potential voters. Some, concerned because the Liberal party seemed to have their contact information, had come to an Eglinton Avenue supermarket owned by Parani’s family to complain.
“It’s our duty to tell them it wasn’t us,” said Nanthakumar.
“I don’t like how (Kandavel is) pointing the finger at us for the mismanagement of his campaign.”
New Democrats haven’t selected a candidate in the riding or set a nomination date.
