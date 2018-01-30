VIDEO: Police call driver’s actions ‘absolutely disgusting’ in deadly Mississauga crash

A fatal crash in Mississauga that left a young woman dead and another fighting for her life in hospital was triggered by a reckless driver fuelled by road rage who continues to evade police.

“This is absolutely disgusting that someone involved in a collision, or caused a collision, would fail to remain and not report to police,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Monday. “We are asking this person to speak with their counsel and come forward. Please make yourself available so that this collision can come to a close and we can provide some answers to the family.”

The wanted driver was in a dark-coloured car, similar to a Honda Civic and possibly with a licence plate starting with the letters “CE,” Schmidt said. The car exited the highway at The West Mall.

Nicole Turcotte, 22, of Niagara Falls, died in the multi-vehicle crash on the QEW just east of Cawthra Road, Saturday night, Jan. 27. A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in Turcotte’s car, remains in hospital in critical condition.

Five other people sustained minor injuries.

Police are saying the road rage incident didn’t even involve any of the multiple victims.

Schmidt said the suspect car was reportedly in the middle lanes of traffic when it moved into the left lane in front of the first of the five victim vehicles just after 10 p.m. The driver then “brake checked” the lead driver, he said, forcing them to slow down, causing the chain-reaction collision.