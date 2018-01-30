Toronto upgrading infrastructure, streetscaping in East York

Millions of dollars in infrastructure, public realm, and streetscaping investments are coming to the northeast portion of East York’s Ward 31 (Beaches-East York) over the next two years.
For starters, the City of Toronto has several road, sewer and intersection improvements planned for the O’Connor Drive area from Woodbine Avenue north to Eglinton Avenue.
They will include reconstructing the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor and St. Clair Avenue to improve pedestrian safety, installing new storm and sanitary sewers throughout the Topham Park and Woodbine Gardens neighbourhoods to help address basement flooding issues, relining water mains near Bermondsey Drive, Hobson Avenue and Northline Road, and installing a rain garden in the boulevard along Valour Boulevard to help better manage stormwater.
Work is set to get underway this year.
Construction notices, which will include details on traffic management, will be issued ahead of each project.
The development of a streetscape master plan for O’Connor Drive is also in the works.
The goal of this project is to come up with a co-ordinated public realm design along O’Connor Drive between south of St. Clair Avenue East (Sandra Road) and Victoria Park Avenue.
A consultant and an urban design team is now in place.
A community liaison committee has been formed to provide input.
“This is all about revitalizing the area, introducing some trees and other improvements to the street,” Ward 31 Coun. Janet Davis said during a recent interview.
Millions of dollars in infrastructure, public realm, and streetscaping investments are coming to the northeast portion of East York’s Ward 31 (Beaches-East York) over the next two years.
For starters, the City of Toronto has several road, sewer and intersection improvements planned for the O’Connor Drive area from Woodbine Avenue north to Eglinton Avenue.
They will include reconstructing the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor and St. Clair Avenue to improve pedestrian safety, installing new storm and sanitary sewers throughout the Topham Park and Woodbine Gardens neighbourhoods to help address basement flooding issues, relining water mains near Bermondsey Drive, Hobson Avenue and Northline Road, and installing a rain garden in the boulevard along Valour Boulevard to help better manage stormwater.
Work is set to get underway this year.
Construction notices, which will include details on traffic management, will be issued ahead of each project.
The development of a streetscape master plan for O’Connor Drive is also in the works.
The goal of this project is to come up with a co-ordinated public realm design along O’Connor Drive between south of St. Clair Avenue East (Sandra Road) and Victoria Park Avenue.
A consultant and an urban design team is now in place.
A community liaison committee has been formed to provide input.
“This is all about revitalizing the area, introducing some trees and other improvements to the street,” Ward 31 Coun. Janet Davis said during a recent interview.
Millions of dollars in infrastructure, public realm, and streetscaping investments are coming to the northeast portion of East York’s Ward 31 (Beaches-East York) over the next two years.
For starters, the City of Toronto has several road, sewer and intersection improvements planned for the O’Connor Drive area from Woodbine Avenue north to Eglinton Avenue.
They will include reconstructing the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor and St. Clair Avenue to improve pedestrian safety, installing new storm and sanitary sewers throughout the Topham Park and Woodbine Gardens neighbourhoods to help address basement flooding issues, relining water mains near Bermondsey Drive, Hobson Avenue and Northline Road, and installing a rain garden in the boulevard along Valour Boulevard to help better manage stormwater.
Work is set to get underway this year.
Construction notices, which will include details on traffic management, will be issued ahead of each project.
The development of a streetscape master plan for O’Connor Drive is also in the works.
The goal of this project is to come up with a co-ordinated public realm design along O’Connor Drive between south of St. Clair Avenue East (Sandra Road) and Victoria Park Avenue.
A consultant and an urban design team is now in place.
A community liaison committee has been formed to provide input.
“This is all about revitalizing the area, introducing some trees and other improvements to the street,” Ward 31 Coun. Janet Davis said during a recent interview.