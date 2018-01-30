Toronto upgrading infrastructure, streetscaping in East York

Millions of dollars in infrastructure, public realm, and streetscaping investments are coming to the northeast portion of East York’s Ward 31 (Beaches-East York) over the next two years.

For starters, the City of Toronto has several road, sewer and intersection improvements planned for the O’Connor Drive area from Woodbine Avenue north to Eglinton Avenue.

They will include reconstructing the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor and St. Clair Avenue to improve pedestrian safety, installing new storm and sanitary sewers throughout the Topham Park and Woodbine Gardens neighbourhoods to help address basement flooding issues, relining water mains near Bermondsey Drive, Hobson Avenue and Northline Road, and installing a rain garden in the boulevard along Valour Boulevard to help better manage stormwater.

Work is set to get underway this year.