UPDATE: Missing girl, 13, last seen in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area found

A missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood has been found.

Erin Morriss had been last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

She was described by police as five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with straight, shoulder-length dark-blond hair.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Tuesday, Jan. 30. Later Tuesday, police announced she had been found and thanked those who assisted with the search.