Missing girl, 13, last seen in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

Erin Morriss was last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29.

She was described by police as five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with straight, shoulder-length dark-blond hair.

Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Tuesday, Jan. 30.