Missing girl, 13, last seen in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area

Toronto police have asked for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.
Erin Morriss was last seen in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29.
She was described by police as five-foot-seven and 145 pounds with straight, shoulder-length dark-blond hair.
Police released her photo and asked for the public’s help finding her Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact 13 Division police at 416-808-1300. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.
