Man dies after being chased by group, stabbed at Yonge and Wellesley

A man is dead after he was chased and stabbed in downtown Toronto Monday night.

Toronto police said they were called to Yonge and Wellesley streets at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 29 for reports that multiple men were chasing the victim.

“Police arrived on scene and located a man who was conscious and breathing and appeared to be suffering from stab wounds,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The victim, stabbed in the chest, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.