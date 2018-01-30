Construction closes portion of Kingston Road in the Upper Beach

Work is now underway to rebuild a Bell Canada chamber/vault at the southeast corner of Kingston Road and Southwood Drive in the Upper Beach.

As a result, a portion of the road will be off limits through to Feb. 12. During that time, Kingston Road at Southwood will be reduced to down to one eastbound lane and two westbound.

Work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Ward 32 Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon’s office at councillor_mcmahon@toronto.ca or 416-392-1376.