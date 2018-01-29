Chime in on the future of Yonge-Eglinton at upcoming town hall

Those who live, work and play in the Yonge and Eglinton area will have a chance to speak up and shape the future of the rapidly growing area at a meeting to discuss the City of Toronto’s Midtown in Focus plan.

Councillor Josh Matlow and then-councillor Karen Stintz put forth a joint motion in 2012 to establish a working group to help create consistent planning policies in the area. The motion was deemed necessary in part because development pressures in the area have been mounting in recent years and in part because the area is split between Toronto and East York Community Council and North York Community Council, meaning applications were dealt with by different planners and councillors.

The Midtown in Focus plan, an overarching set of guidelines for the Yonge-Eglinton area which has been in the works since 2014, will be finalized this spring. The upcoming meeting will allow stakeholders to break into workshop groups and chime in on issues ranging from planning policy to parks and public realm, transportation, community services and facilities.

The meeting will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at North Toronto Collegiate Institute, 17 Broadway Ave. For more information, visit www.toronto.ca/planning/yongeeglinton.

