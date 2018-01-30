Davisville community looks for solutions to save Regent Theatre

The Regent Theatre may be up for sale, but if members of the Davisville Village community have their say, it will continue to screen films for years to come.

At a public meeting hosted by councillor Josh Matlow on Monday, Jan. 22, dozens of residents chimed in with ideas on how to make the historic cinema more financially viable. Several possibilities were raised, including the possibility of an at-grade café or restaurant, space upstairs that could be rented out to community centres, and using the Regent as an event space for special occasions.

The Regent first opened as the Belsize in 1927. It became the Crest Theatre in the 1950s before being renamed the Regent in 1988. For the past 90 years, it has served as a landmark at 551 Mount Pleasant Rd.

It was put up for sale late last year, leading to many in the community decrying the potential loss of a long-standing part of the neighbourhood.

“The Regent Theatre is a historic and iconic theatre in the heart of Toronto,” Matlow said. “What’s clear is that the community wants the Regent Theatre in the neighbourhood. They want it to be a multi-purpose facility that offers films and live shows.”

Matlow said the theatre has been owned by the same family for many years, adding that the children of the previous owners decided to sell.

Some in the crowd at the Jan. 22 meeting even offered to foot a portion of the cost to purchase the theatre to ensure its survival, though with a $9 million asking price, they would need others to pitch in to purchase it. Fortunately, given that the theatre has been listed on the City of Toronto’s Heritage Register, it will have some protection should a developer buy the property with eyes on demolishing it and building on the site.

Matlow remains hopeful that, between the city and concerned local residents, a solution can be found to ensure the Regent remains in its current form.

“It’s an identifying historic landmark and without it, Mount Pleasant would never be the same again,” he said.

