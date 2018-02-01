Entrepreneur open to suggestions for former east Toronto bank building

Entrepreneur Dave Kennedy is thinking outside the box for his latest endeavour.

The busy father of three from Cabbagetown recently took possession of a commercial building at 711 Queen St. E., just east of Broadview Avenue, and is reaching out to the public to find the perfect use for the sprawling 1,600-square-foot space.

A couple of weeks ago, Kennedy contacted the Riverside Business Improvement Area about helping him find serious proposals for the prime Riverside neighbourhood storefront, which was the home of a BMO bank from 1913 to 2016 as well as a few short-lived ventures including a cannabis dispensary.

He also messaged his own contacts and various others he thought might have some ideas to share.

Ideally, he’d like to find someone with an innovative and sustainable concept for 711 Queen St. E.

“I’m looking at doing something a little different,” he said.

“I don’t need just an idea, but someone who will execute it and be all in 110 per cent.”

Kennedy said he’s already received more than 30 messages and has reached out to five or six respondents to discuss their ideas further.

“I’ve gotten a lot of response so far. Some people have some pretty good ideas, so we’ll see,” he said during a recent interview.

“If somebody has a good concept, I’ll look into it and maybe even invest in it.”