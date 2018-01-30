OLG, Dolphin Gaming Centre celebrate raising $8M for Toronto charities

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced it’s raised $8-million from electronic gambling revenues to hand over to more than 50 charities across Toronto.

OLG officials, as well as a coterie of Scarborough decision-makers were all smiles during a cheque presentation ceremony held at Friday, Jan. 26 at Dolphin Gaming Centre, at 1911 Eglinton Ave. E. The money will go to local charities supported through Dolphin’s bingo, TapTix and other electronic offerings.

The charity gaming initiative has racked up some $180-million in funding since being introduced provincially back in 2012.

Scarborough Southwest city Coun. Michelle Holland, MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti, Lynn Cassidy from the Ontario Charitable Gaming Association and officials from OLG were all on hand for the announcement.