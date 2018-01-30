Campbell Soup closure marks last of New Toronto industrial giants

New Toronto’s industrial past will soon be history after its last remaining large-scale manufacturing industry, Campbell Soup Company, announced it will be closing its doors and shifting production to the U.S.
Shockwaves moved quickly across the former lakeside Etobicoke village and Toronto last week when Campbell announced it will close its 87-year-old Toronto manufacturing facility on Birmingham Street in phases over the next 18 months.
Ana Dominguez, president of Campbell’s operations in Canada, said the decision to close the New Toronto plant is partly based on the company’s overproduction of soup in a changing world of consumer food preferences.
Campbell said in a statement the plant “cannot be retrofitted in a way that is competitively viable.”
Politicians and area residents quickly took to social media to lament the closure, its loss of 380 jobs, and its significance to the area.
“Campbell’s was the last one standing. I’m sad to see it go,” area Councillor Mark Grimes said Monday. “I have a lot of great friends in the plant. I talked to a couple of them. They’re devastated.”
Campbell has pledged to offer its affected employees severance packages, as well as career counselling with employment advisers.
Grimes noted the plant’s closure will result not only in 380 jobs lost, but also the loss of business to the entire supply chain, including that of farmers in Ontario’s food belt, and transport trucking that hauled goods to and from the plant.
Toronto Mayor John Tory tweeted and called news of the closure “heartbreaking” and “a sad day for the community.”
“The loss of any jobs is our city is tragic — that’s why we work so hard to attract businesses and jobs to Toronto,” Tory tweeted.
Campbell’s opened its New Toronto plant in 1931.
Generations of Etobicoke-Lakeshore residents worked at the plant, Grimes noted.
New Toronto’s industrial heyday included many manufacturers, including Campbell’s, Goodyear, CIL, Continental Can and Anaconda Brass, among others.
During the 1920s, New Toronto was known for having the highest value of manufacturing per square mile in all of North America, Grimes said.
The residential community in the area grew up around the industry. Many workers walked to work, and owned and lived in small, modest bungalows, most of which still remain there today.
“We’ve heard about live, work, play in the past 15 or 20 years. We’ve been that in New Toronto since 1931 with that plant,” Grimes said.
Already, residents are speculating on social media that large-scale residential development could replace the Campbell plant on its sizeable acreage on the northwest corner of Birmingham and Dwight Avenue.
Grimes said while the city’s Official Plan is under review every five years, with developers often seeking residential building opportunities on employment-zoned land, “(Toronto) council has been very, very firm at retaining employment land.”
Specifically, Grimes said he has said no repeatedly to pressures to rezone industrial lands on Eighth Street in New Toronto.
The area is home to a food cluster, which includes Campbell’s, the Daily Bread Food Bank, York Chicken, Atlantic Sugar and Gambles.
“Campbell’s Soup has been a great neighbour for years and years and years,” Grimes said.
