Campbell Soup closure marks last of New Toronto industrial giants

New Toronto’s industrial past will soon be history after its last remaining large-scale manufacturing industry, Campbell Soup Company, announced it will be closing its doors and shifting production to the U.S.

Shockwaves moved quickly across the former lakeside Etobicoke village and Toronto last week when Campbell announced it will close its 87-year-old Toronto manufacturing facility on Birmingham Street in phases over the next 18 months.

Ana Dominguez, president of Campbell’s operations in Canada, said the decision to close the New Toronto plant is partly based on the company’s overproduction of soup in a changing world of consumer food preferences.

Campbell said in a statement the plant “cannot be retrofitted in a way that is competitively viable.”