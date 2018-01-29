Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting woman in Toronto

An Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman using the ride-sharing service in Toronto.

According to Toronto police, a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an Uber driver in the area of Queen and Peter streets at 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Syed Husain, 26, of Toronto, surrendered to police at 8:50 p.m. Saturday. He has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and dangerous operation of a vehicle. His arrest was announced Monday, Jan. 29.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at www.222tips.com or 416-222-8477.

