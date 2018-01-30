Former East York Hydro Commission building could be named for last commissioner

A city-owned building at 175 Memorial Park Ave., currently housing Toronto Public Health offices, could soon sport a new name.

Prior to amalgamation, the East York structure was home to the East York Hydro Commission — harking back to a time when hydro commissioners were elected, then appointed to look after electrical distribution.

Beaches-East York Coun. Janet Davis is asking for a report on renaming the building after Jack Christie, East York's last hydro commissioner before the former borough was absorbed into the new amalgamated Toronto.

According to Davis, Christie was the longest-serving hydro commissioner in the history of the borough. He was first elected to the commission in 1967, and was its chair for the next 16 years. He was appointed again to the commission by East York council in 1993 to fill a vacancy, and the following year he was elected to the final term for the East York Hydro Board.