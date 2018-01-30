East Toronto French high school supporters want equivalent facility

While no one is disputing a new French-language high school in east Toronto is a good thing, many still feel the site being considered is a bad fit.
For several months, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, the public French-language school board in central and southwestern Ontario, has explored the possibility of opening up a new high school at the former Greenwood Secondary at 24 Mountjoy Ave.
Last week, the board learned it would be receiving $16 million in capital funding from the Province for the construction of a new, 500-pupil high school in Toronto’s east end. If all goes as planned, the new French-language high school in the community could open its doors in the fall of 2020 or 2021.
And while the funding isn’t 100 per cent hinged on renovating Greenwood Secondary, which is located on a 0.9-acre site near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, it is Viamonde’s first choice.
In a news release, the Coalition de Coalition de Parents pour une École Secondaire de Quartier (Coalition PESQ) said the funding is a “step in the right direction” but that there is still “much work to be done to provide an equivalent school to Toronto-East Francophones.”
“It’s great that the government has finally recognized the urgent need for a French high school in Toronto-East,” said Heidi Pospisil, Coalition PESQ’s president.
“Now we must get to work exploring every option to ensure that this school is truly equivalent! The children of this neighbourhood deserve no less, and the vitality of our growing community depends on it.”
The Coalition went on to say Francophone parents and their supporters expect the new high school will have amenities that are equivalent to those of Anglophone ones in the neighbourhood, like specialized classrooms, a track and sports field, an auditorium, leisure areas, and common spaces for students.
Late last year, the group sent a letter sent to Viamonde’s leadership team and Ontario’s former Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter outlining four conditions it wants met before it would accept using this preferred location. They include: the exclusive use of Felstead Park during school hours as well as some mornings and evenings as well as the construction of a track, and the installation of bleachers and a fence; a pedestrian walkway linking the school to Felstead Park; the construction of a dedicated auditorium; and the addition of a new well-lit cafeteria and a new resource centre. The group also wants to see more windows added throughout the building.
If these demands are met, the Coalition PESQ will consider dropping a constitutional lawsuit it launched last summer against the provincial government.
East-end residents Thomas Guillot and Michelle Miller-Guillot, parents of three French-speaking children, are happy about the funding, but also have reservations about the old Greenwood Secondary.
The couple is part of a grassroots group that organized a letter-writing campaign in the fall that called on the Conseil Scolaire Viamonde as well as the Conseil Scolaire MonAvenir (the French Catholic board) to seriously consider other locations.
“This is a great step on behalf of the government, but we aren’t sure how the government expects this allocation to provide for an equivalent high school to that of Anglophones,” Guillot said in an email to Metroland Media Toronto.
And while Miller-Guillot said she’s relieved the $16 million isn’t necessarily tied to a specific location, she questions Viamonde’s preference to use the circa 1971 school.
“If this is Plan A, then there were surely other options. What were they? What criteria did Viamonde use to decide on Plan A? We deserve to know,” she said.
“Parents are now waiting for Viamonde to reach out. We want to work together to establish a school that is equivalent to other schools in the neighbourhood. The proposition of a renovated Greenwood School that Viamonde presented in November does not represent an equivalent school.”
Mother of two Audrey Bourque is also has hesitations.
She said the recent funding allocation shows there’s a need for a French secondary school in east Toronto, but wonders if $16 million is enough to obtain and renovate, or build an equivalent school.”
“The government seems to be providing funds for Viamonde’s original plans, but if Greenwood is still Viamonde’s Plan A, how (are they) going to find more funds to meet the revised plans proposed by the (Coalition PESQ) to make Greenwood an equivalent school?” said Bourque, who lives near Danforth and Greenwood avenues.
“If there’s a Plan A, what are the other options?”
