East Toronto French high school supporters want equivalent facility

While no one is disputing a new French-language high school in east Toronto is a good thing, many still feel the site being considered is a bad fit.

For several months, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, the public French-language school board in central and southwestern Ontario, has explored the possibility of opening up a new high school at the former Greenwood Secondary at 24 Mountjoy Ave.

Last week, the board learned it would be receiving $16 million in capital funding from the Province for the construction of a new, 500-pupil high school in Toronto’s east end. If all goes as planned, the new French-language high school in the community could open its doors in the fall of 2020 or 2021.

And while the funding isn’t 100 per cent hinged on renovating Greenwood Secondary, which is located on a 0.9-acre site near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, it is Viamonde’s first choice.

In a news release, the Coalition de Coalition de Parents pour une École Secondaire de Quartier (Coalition PESQ) said the funding is a “step in the right direction” but that there is still “much work to be done to provide an equivalent school to Toronto-East Francophones.”

“It’s great that the government has finally recognized the urgent need for a French high school in Toronto-East,” said Heidi Pospisil, Coalition PESQ’s president.

“Now we must get to work exploring every option to ensure that this school is truly equivalent! The children of this neighbourhood deserve no less, and the vitality of our growing community depends on it.”

The Coalition went on to say Francophone parents and their supporters expect the new high school will have amenities that are equivalent to those of Anglophone ones in the neighbourhood, like specialized classrooms, a track and sports field, an auditorium, leisure areas, and common spaces for students.

Late last year, the group sent a letter sent to Viamonde’s leadership team and Ontario’s former Minister of Education Mitzie Hunter outlining four conditions it wants met before it would accept using this preferred location. They include: the exclusive use of Felstead Park during school hours as well as some mornings and evenings as well as the construction of a track, and the installation of bleachers and a fence; a pedestrian walkway linking the school to Felstead Park; the construction of a dedicated auditorium; and the addition of a new well-lit cafeteria and a new resource centre. The group also wants to see more windows added throughout the building.

If these demands are met, the Coalition PESQ will consider dropping a constitutional lawsuit it launched last summer against the provincial government.