More murder charges laid in Gay Village serial killer case

An alleged serial killer who took steps to cover his tracks.

That’s how Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga characterized the case of Bruce McArthur on Monday when police announced the 66-year-old Thorncliffe Park resident is charged with three additional counts of murder.

“We’ve never seen anything like this with the number of crime scenes that we have to process,” said Idsinga, alleging the accused has “taken some steps to cover his tracks and we have to uncover these victims and identify these victims and hopefully get some closing news to the families.”

McArthur was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder Jan. 18 as part of Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen in Toronto’s Gay Village area.

On Monday, McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan, 58, who was reported missing in October 2012; Soroush Mahmudi, 50, reported missing in Scarborough by his family in August 2015, and Dean Lisowick, 47, of no fixed address.

Lisowick, who was never reported missing, was murdered between May 2016 and July 2017, police believe.

Kayhan was one of three Middle Eastern men from the Gay Village whose disappearances were investigated under Project Houston, a police probe that ran from November 2012 to April 2014.

The investigation failed to uncover what happened to Kayhan and the two others: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam and Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi.

At a news conference Monday, Idsinga said unidentified dismembered remains of at least three people have been recovered from the backyard of a residence on Mallory Crescent in Leaside.

The skeletal remains were allegedly recovered from large planters. “They’ve been hidden in the bottom of these planters,” Idsinga said. “There are at least two sites that we do want to excavate where people might be buried. We just don’t know yet.”