More murder charges laid in Gay Village serial killer case

An alleged serial killer who took steps to cover his tracks.
That’s how Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga characterized the case of Bruce McArthur on Monday when police announced the 66-year-old Thorncliffe Park resident is charged with three additional counts of murder.
“We’ve never seen anything like this with the number of crime scenes that we have to process,” said Idsinga, alleging the accused has “taken some steps to cover his tracks and we have to uncover these victims and identify these victims and hopefully get some closing news to the families.”
McArthur was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder Jan. 18 as part of Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen in Toronto’s Gay Village area.
On Monday, McArthur was charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan, 58, who was reported missing in October 2012; Soroush Mahmudi, 50, reported missing in Scarborough by his family in August 2015, and Dean Lisowick, 47, of no fixed address.
Lisowick, who was never reported missing, was murdered between May 2016 and July 2017, police believe.
Kayhan was one of three Middle Eastern men from the Gay Village whose disappearances were investigated under Project Houston, a police probe that ran from November 2012 to April 2014.
The investigation failed to uncover what happened to Kayhan and the two others: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam and Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi.
At a news conference Monday, Idsinga said unidentified dismembered remains of at least three people have been recovered from the backyard of a residence on Mallory Crescent in Leaside.
The skeletal remains were allegedly recovered from large planters. “They’ve been hidden in the bottom of these planters,” Idsinga said. “There are at least two sites that we do want to excavate where people might be buried. We just don’t know yet.”
Investigators have identified about 30 Toronto properties where McArthur worked.
“We have contacted the owners of these properties and have conducted searches at the majority of them,” Idsinga told reporters. “If anyone who has employed Mr. McArthur as a landscaper at their residence in the past is not contacted by investigators, I would ask that you contact us as soon as possible so that we can make arrangements to search your yards and gardens.”
Idsinga noted tips have come in “from around the world.”
The investigator suggested there could be more victims. “And I have no idea how many more there are going to be.”
Project Prism, which was formed Aug. 14, was originally comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Project Prism tipline at 416-808-2021 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
