“People look scared’: Gas leak in classroom at Sheridan College in Brampton forces evacuation

Students and staff at Sheridan College in Brampton have been evacuated today (Jan. 29) after a gas leak in a classroom raised concerns.

Fire crews responded to the Davis Campus at the corner of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West just before 12 p.m. for a report of an acetylene gas leak.

The leak occurred around 11:50 a.m. inside a classroom, according to an email sent from the college’s Facility Services and Security Operations department.

Brampton fire crews determined that the “safety issue” was caused by a gas leak in one of the labs.

Specifically, a small acetylene tank used in the B228 chemistry lab was faulty, and leaked when it was opened by a staff member, according to the email sent to staff and students notifying them of the incident.

All staff and students in B-wing were evacuated.

“The issue has been addressed and fire services has authorized the return to the building,” the email stated. “The safety of our community is always a top priority at Sheridan.”

The fire department said the college was evacuated as a precaution over concerns the potentially-harmful gas seeped into the school. Firefighters have been monitoring gas levels inside the school’s buildings, but said there are no reported injuries and no indication the gas has been released into the school.

The colourless gas is widely used as a fuel and a chemical building block.

“People look scared,” student Erika Marin tweeted. “There were a lot of fire trucks and police cars.”