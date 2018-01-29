Doug Ford says he’s running for the leadership of the Ontario PC Party

Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford says he’s running for the leadership of the PC Party of Ontario.

There has been speculation that Ford might attempt to run for the party leadership.

Ford spoke to reporters in front of his mother’s Etobicoke home.

The announcement comes on the heels of upheaval throughout the PC party after former Ontario leader Patrick Brown resigned following sexual misconduct allegations from two separate women. The allegations prompted the resignation of six key aides to Brown.