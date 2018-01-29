Federal science minister announces $2M investment in Etobicoke classroom

Science Minister Kirsty Duncan said Friday that the federal Liberals will make a $2-million investment in Canadian charitable organization Let’s Talk Science to empower nearly 37,000 Canadian students from kindergarten to Grade 12 in digital skills and coding.

Duncan announced the government’s investment Jan. 26 at North Kipling Junior Middle School in her north Etobicoke riding where Let’s Talk Science held a coding event.

“Science, technology, engineering, math, it’s about providing the children with the skills they need now and for the jobs of the future,” Duncan said in an interview on Monday. “We know future jobs will depend on science, technology, engineering and math. It’s about providing the basics, like learning to read and write. It’s a new agency.”

Duncan sat with students as they learned how to code a 3D printed model of the Mars rover.

“They measured distance from where the rover was to where they wanted it to go,” Duncan said. “They worked out the angles. They absolutely loved it.”

The federal government’s investment is allocated through CanCode, a federal program that will invest $50 million in 2017-18 to support coding and digital skills learning opportunities for almost one-million Canadian kindergarten to Grade 12 students, the government said.

“My whole life has been around youth, whether teaching at the university or coaching dance or sports. It’s really getting kids to achieve,” Duncan said. “I tell students, ‘take the time to dream your greatest dream. Know there will be challenges — I call them speed bumps — but find a way to go around them or through them.’”

Duncan is a medical geographer, former associate professor of health studies at the University of Toronto, and the former research director for the AIC Institute of Corporate Citizenship at the Rotman School of Management. She became Etobicoke North Liberal MP in 2008, and federal minister of science in 2015.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Duncan to assume the federal sport and persons with disabilities portfolio, in addition to her science ministry, after Trudeau accepted Kent Hehr’s resignation as minister amid allegations Hehr made sexually inappropriate comments to women during his time in the Alberta legislature.

Let's Talk Science, an organization with a mission to promote science literacy in Canada, will offer a series of professional workshops to as many as 815 Canadian teachers this year and in 2019 focused on digital skills development.