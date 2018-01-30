StingDome opens at Seneca College's Newnham campus in Toronto

Seneca College officially opened its new seasonal dome and multi-purpose turf field at Newnham campus in January, which will offer recreation and varsity programs, summer camp, space for rent and new children’s community recreation programming.

The StingDome and Seneca Fields were made possible with funding from the Seneca Student Athletic Association, and up to $893,990 through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, delivered by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“We are delighted to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary with this new space for both our students and local community members to enjoy,” Seneca president David Agnew said in a release. “We thank the Government of Canada, the Seneca Student Athletic Association and our students for the financial contributions that made this possible.”

Alik Derderian, Seneca Newnham Recreation Council president, said students are excited to have a new venue to expand student recreation and varsity programming year round at the Highway 404 and Finch Avenue campus.