Toronto police ask for help finding missing man last seen downtown

Toronto police are seeking help in finding a man who’s been missing for more than a month.
Devon Sims, 34, was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 in the Yonge and Queen streets area.
He is about 5’10” tall and 160 pounds with short blond hair and green eyes.
Police released his photo and asked for the public's help finding him Monday, Jan. 29.
Police are growing concerned for his safety and are asking anyone with information to contact 52 Division police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at 222tips.com or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).
