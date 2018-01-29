Woman in serious condition after jumping into Lake Ontario to save dog

A woman is recovering after she tried to rescue her dog that fell into Lake Ontario early Monday.
Toronto police said the woman was walking her dog near Queens Quay and Sherbourne Street when it fell into the lake shortly after 1 a.m. The woman then went in after her dog.
Marine officers responded to the scene, and officers got the woman and the dog out of the water.
Paramedics were also called to the incident.
“One patient was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition,” a Toronto Paramedic Services spokesperson said.
The dog was also injured and was driven by police to an animal hospital.
