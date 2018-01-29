Man faces gun charges after police called to vacant Parkdale apartment

A man faces a string of charges after Toronto police allegedly seized a gun and drugs while helping evict trespassers from a vacant Parkdale apartment.

Police said officers were called to the apartment, near King Street West and Jameson Avenue, to deal with trespassers at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

“Officers assisted in the eviction of trespassers from a vacant apartment,” police alleged in a news release. “A quantity of drugs and a firearm were located.”

A firearms investigation was then started, police said.