Man faces gun charges after police called to vacant Parkdale apartment

Man, 28, charged in Parkdale firearms investigation

News 09:16 AM by Toronto Newsroom Parkdale Villager

A man faces a string of charges after Toronto police allegedly seized a gun and drugs while helping evict trespassers from a vacant Parkdale apartment.

Police said officers were called to the apartment, near King Street West and Jameson Avenue, to deal with trespassers at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25.

“Officers assisted in the eviction of trespassers from a vacant apartment,” police alleged in a news release. “A quantity of drugs and a firearm were located.”

A firearms investigation was then started, police said.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, police arrested Rushaune Champagnie, 28, of Toronto. He faces 20 charges including mischief under $5,000, breaking and entering, threatening bodily harm, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, drug trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

 

