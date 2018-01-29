Update in Gay Village murder investigation coming from Toronto police

Toronto police will provide an update on the Bruce McArthur investigation Monday, Jan. 29.

The 66-year-old Thorncliffe Park resident has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Project Prism, the investigation into missing men Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen. Both men frequented Toronto’s Gay Village area.

At a news conference Jan. 18, homicide squad Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga alleged police believe McArthur is “responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsman, and we believe he’s responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Kinsman, 49, was reported missing by a neighbour on June 28, two days after he was last seen near his Winchester Street home.

Esen, 44, was reported missing by a friend on April 30 and was last seen April 14 near Bloor Street and Ted Rogers Way, east of Church Street.

Both men were familiar with the Church and Wellesley streets area and were active on social media dating applications, police said.

Idsinga had alleged McArthur was also “on some dating app websites.”

Idsinga will provide an update on the police investigation during a 10:30 a.m. news conference at police headquarters.

Project Prism, which was formed August 14, is comprised of an officer from the homicide squad, an officer from the sex crimes unit and six members of 51 Division, three of whom were also members of Project Houston, an 18-month investigation that began in November 2012 focusing on the disappearances of three other men with ties to the Church and Wellesley area: Skandaraj “Skanda” Navaratnam, Abdulbasir “Basir” Faizi and Majeed “Hamid” Kayhan.