Award in Pam McConnell's name recognizes leadership among young women

For decades, Pam McConnell was a tireless advocate for social justice and equality for all residents of Toronto.

Now her legacy will live on through the Pam McConnell Award for Young Women in Leadership.

The firebrand former city councillor, who died last July after a battle with a lung illness, was beloved and respected by her constituents, her peers and those she worked with to create a better Toronto for all. She was also a leader in setting up the City of Toronto’s Protegee Program, which partners young women with sitting councillors to help foster more female participation in municipal government.

The new award in her name will recognize young women who exemplify many of her most admirable passions, including community-based work, social justice advocacy, and strong leadership qualities.