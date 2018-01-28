Two new facilities address 'unprecedented demand' on Toronto shelters

As winter continues on, Toronto has seen two new shelters open this weekend to help ensure the homeless population has shelter from the elements.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, a winter respite service was opened at 348 Davenport Rd. in the Annex. It will operate as such until April 15, at which time it will be renovated to become a permanent full-time shelter which will be able to house as many as 90 adults.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, the City and the Province of Ontario worked together to open a new winter respite service at 354 George St. in the downtown core. That facility will also run until April 15.

Combined, the two new shelters will provide space for up to 200 of Toronto’s most vulnerable residents.

"Winter respite services are not a replacement for permanent housing, but the City is doing its best to provide safe and warm spaces for vulnerable people," said Ward 10 (York Centre) Councillor James Pasternak, chair of the community development and recreation committee, in a statement. "We need to be able to offer services to anyone who requests them, and with these two new services in place, we will continue to be able to do that."

The opening of the two new shelters will see the temporary shelter set up in the Moss Park Armoury closed. Mayor John Tory thanked both the provincial and federal governments for opening up facilities to help provide relief for the homeless during a time of “unprecedented demand on the Toronto shelter system.”

In a statement, he said, "The Moss Park Armoury was made available until the provincial government readied the George Street location, and we now have two new respite sites for those in need."

Once it opens as a permanent shelter, the Davenport location will feature health supports, housing and employment help and other programming.

City staff will continue to monitor usage of the sites to ensure there is adequate capacity in the shelter system throughout the winter.