Crews searching Toronto Harbour after reports of woman jumping in

The Toronto police marine unit and Toronto fire boats are scouring Toronto Harbour after reports of a woman either falling or jumping into the water near the foot of York Street.

Police received several calls shortly before noon on Sunday, Jan. 28 stating that a woman entered the water there, and marine crews were immediately dispatched to the area. According to police, those who called in indicated the woman jumped, though police cannot state conclusively that that is the case.

Thus far, police and fire crews have been unable to locate the woman, but given the frigid temperatures, a person would be highly unlikely to survive long in the harbour.

