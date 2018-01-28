Toronto man charged with making threats with replica pistol on TTC bus

News 11:21 AM City Centre Mirror

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed threat investigation that occurred on the TTC Thursday, Jan. 25.

According to Toronto police, a 20-year-old woman was riding a TTC bus along Sherbourne Street shortly before noon when a man boarded the vehicle. The man is alleged to have tied a bandanna around his head to cover his face, pulled his hood over his head, stood in front of the woman, opened his jacket and lifted his shirt to show a firearm tucked into his pants.

The woman pulled the stop cord, exited at the next stop and called 911. Police were able to locate a suspect and allegedly retrieved the firearm and bandanna. The firearm was determined to be a replica of a semi-automatic pistol, police said.

Theo Dillenberg, 27, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. His arrest was announced Sunday, Jan. 28. The charges have not been proven in court.

